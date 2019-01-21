TABLE-Swiss nuclear plant outages and restarts

(Leibstadt completed brief 345 MW load cut on Jan 19, cuts by 130 MW continue) Jan 21 (Reuters) - The following table lists maintenance outages and unscheduled stoppages at Swiss nuclear power plants. Maintenance usually takes place in the spring and summer. Ownership of the plants is detailed under (1,2,3...) Please click on the link at the bottom to access the data. New content *** REACTOR NAME CAPACITY (MW) TIME PERIOD OPERATOR ONGOING AND PLANNED OUTAGES/LOAD DROPS 2019 Leibstadt 1,245 Nov 2-Jun 3, 2019, load Alpiq (3)*** cuts of 130 MW , Jan 19 1 hr cut by 345 MW Goesgen 970 Jun 1-23 Alpiq (2) Muehleberg 355 Closes permanently at the BKW-FMB (4) end of 2019 Beznau 1 365 May 3-Jun 10 Axpo (1) Beznau 2 365 Aug 16-Sep 20 Axpo (3) COMPLETED OUTAGES, LOAD CUTS IN 2018 Muehleberg 355 online after Mar 7 BKW-FMB (4) stoppage, May 17 at half load for 3 hrs, Aug 19-Sep 13, Nov 22, drop by 170 MW for 3 hrs, Dec 24 intraday cut by 186 MW for 12 hours Goesgen 970 Apr 10, Jun 2-23 Alpiq (2) Beznau 1 365 Mar 13, 2015-Mar 19, Axpo (1) 2018, May 2-15, Aug 19 Beznau 2 365 Jun 9-25 (partial), Jun Axpo (1) 26-Jul 10 (full) Leibstadt 1,245 Load cuts by 170 MW Alpiq (3) carried on from last outage, which ended Dec 22, ran through to Sept 17, full outage up to Nov. 2, load cuts thereafter see above Source: here 1) Axpo AG (formlery NOK) is part of the Axpo Holding which is 100% in public hands and also consists of Centralschweizerische Kraftwerke AG (CKW) and EGL AG. 2) Alpiq (40%), Axpo (25%), Zurich city (15%), CKW (12.5%), Energie Wasser Bern (ewb) (7.5%) 3) KKL is the operator, of which Alpiq AG (27.4%), Alpiq Suisse SA (5%), Axpo AG (22.8%), EGL AG (16.3%), CKW (13.6%), BKW FMB Beteiligungen AG (9.5%), AEW Energie AG (5.4%) 4) Canton Berne (52.54%), EAG (10%), E.ON Energie (7.03%), BKW FMB (9.99%), others (20.44%) (Reporting by Vera Eckert in Frankfurt)