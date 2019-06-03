Switzerland Market Report
TABLE-Swiss nuclear plant outages and restarts

 (Leibstadt, Goesgen started full outages)
    June 3 (Reuters) - The following table lists maintenance outages and unscheduled stoppages
at Swiss nuclear power plants.

Maintenance usually takes place in the spring and summer.

Ownership of the plants is detailed under (1,2,3...)
    
 New content ***


    
                                                                               
 REACTOR NAME               CAPACITY (MW)           TIME PERIOD                OPERATOR
 ONGOING AND PLANNED                                                           
 OUTAGES/LOAD DROPS 2019                                                       
 Leibstadt                  1,245                   Jun 3-Jul 3 full           Alpiq (3)***
 Goesgen                    970                     Jun 1-23                   Alpiq (2)***
 Muehleberg                 355                     Load drops on Jun 13, Jul  BKW-FMB (4)
                                                    18, Aug 15, Sep 5, 19,     
                                                    closes permanently at the  
                                                    end of 2019                
 Beznau 1                   365                     May 3-Jun 10               Axpo (1)
 Beznau 2                   365                     Aug 12-Sep 20              Axpo (3)  
                                                                               
 COMPLETED OUTAGES, LOAD                                                       
 CUTS IN 2019                                                                  
 Muehleberg                 355                     Cuts by 24 MW on Jan       BKW-FMB (4)
                                                    24/25 for 12.5 hrs, cuts   
                                                    by 67 MW for 2 hrs on Jan  
                                                    28, Mar 14, 56 MW drop     
                                                    for 1 3/4 hrs, Apr 11,     
                                                    May 16                     
 Goesgen                    970                     Intrady cuts on Feb 2,     Alpiq (2)
                                                    4-5                        
 Leibstadt                  1,245                   Feb 6: 4 hr standstill,    Alpiq (3)
                                                    Jan 19 1 hr cut by 345     
                                                    MW, Nov 2-Mar 19, load     
                                                    cuts by 130 MW, Apr 25     
                                                    fully off for several      
                                                    hours, Mar 19-Apr 24 load  
                                                    cuts by 110 MW, Apr 24-26  
                                                    fully off, cuts by 110 MW  
                                                    to May 12, fully off May   
                                                    12-15, to shed 110 MW up   
                                                    to Jun 3                   
                                                                               
                                                                               
1) Axpo AG (formlery NOK) is part of the Axpo Holding which is 100% in public hands and also
consists of Centralschweizerische Kraftwerke AG (CKW) and EGL AG.

2) Alpiq (40%), Axpo (25%), Zurich city (15%), CKW (12.5%), Energie Wasser Bern (ewb) (7.5%)

3) KKL is the operator, of which Alpiq AG (27.4%), Alpiq Suisse SA (5%), Axpo AG (22.8%), EGL AG
(16.3%), CKW (13.6%), BKW FMB Beteiligungen AG (9.5%), AEW Energie AG (5.4%)

4) Canton Berne (52.54%), EAG (10%), E.ON Energie (7.03%), BKW FMB (9.99%), others (20.44%)

 (Reporting by Vera Eckert in Frankfurt)
