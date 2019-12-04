TABLE-Swiss nuclear plant outages and restarts

(Introduces 2020 schedules) Dec 4 (Reuters) - The following table lists maintenance outages, unscheduled stoppages and load reductions at Swiss nuclear power plants. Maintenance usually takes place in the spring and summer. Ownership of the plants is detailed under (1,2,3...) Please click on the link at the bottom to access the data. New content *** REACTOR NAME CAPACITY (MW) TIME PERIOD OPERATOR PLANNED OUTAGES/LOAD DROPS 2020 Leibstadt 1,245 May 4-Aug 9 Alpiq (3) Goesgen 1,010 May 23-Jun 26 Alpiq (2) Beznau 1 365 Apr 17-May 22 Axpo (1) Beznau 2 365 Aug 4-16 Axpo (1) ONGOING AND PLANNED OUTAGES/LOAD DROPS 2019 Leibstadt 1,245 open Alpiq (3) Goesgen 1,010 open Alpiq (2) Muehleberg 355 closes permanentaly at BKW-FMB (4) the end of 2019 Beznau 1 365 open Axpo (1) Beznau 2 365 open Axpo (1) COMPLETED OUTAGES, LOAD CUTS IN 2019 Muehleberg 355 Cuts by 24 MW on Jan BKW-FMB (4) 24/25 for 12.5 hrs, cuts by 67 MW for 2 hrs on Jan 28, Mar 14, 56 MW drop for 1 3/4 hrs, Apr 11, May 16, Jun 13, Jul 18, Aug 15, Sep 5, 12, 19, 26, Oct 24 Goesgen 1,010 Intraday cuts on Feb 2, Alpiq (2) 4-5, Jun 1-22, Jul 26-Aug 11 Leibstadt 1,245 Feb 6: 4 hr standstill, Alpiq (3) Jan 19 1 hr cut by 345 MW, Nov 2-Mar 19, load cuts by 130 MW, Apr 25 fully off for several hours, Mar 19-Apr 24 load cuts by 110 MW, Apr 24-26 fully off, cuts by 110 MW to May 12, fully off May 12-15, to shed 110 MW up to Jun 3, Jun 3-Jul 8, Sep 23, 28, Nov 23, 1 hr cut by 340 MW Beznau 1 365 May 3-Jun 9/10, several Axpo (1) hours offline on Aug 6 after overnight thunderstorm Beznau 2 365 Aug 10-Sep 20 Axpo (1) Source: here availability/ here 1) Axpo AG (formlery NOK) is part of the Axpo Holding which is 100% in public hands and also consists of Centralschweizerische Kraftwerke AG (CKW) and EGL AG. 2) Alpiq (40%), Axpo (25%), Zurich city (15%), CKW (12.5%), Energie Wasser Bern (ewb) (7.5%) 3) KKL is the operator, of which Alpiq AG (27.4%), Alpiq Suisse SA (5%), Axpo AG (22.8%), EGL AG (16.3%), CKW (13.6%), BKW FMB Beteiligungen AG (9.5%), AEW Energie AG (5.4%) 4) Canton Berne (52.54%), EAG (10%), E.ON Energie (7.03%), BKW FMB (9.99%), others (20.44%) (Reporting by Vera Eckert in Frankfurt)