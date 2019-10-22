Switzerland presses first charges in Petrobras-Odebrecht affair

BERLIN, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Swiss prosecutors have pressed charges against an individual in a corruption probe into Brazil’s state-owned oil company Petrobras and construction firm Odebrecht, the attorney general’s office in Bern said on Tuesday.

The Swiss authorities said they suspected the person, who acted as a financial middleman, of complicity in the bribery of public officials and money laundering.

The Petrobras-Odebrecht case, one of the biggest corruption affairs in Latin-America, has led to around 70 criminal proceedings Switzerland while more than 130 businessmen and politicians have been convicted in the case in Brazil. (Reporting by Tassilo Hummel)