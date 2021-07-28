Egypt transport start up Swvl to list on Nasdaq after Queen's Gambit merger

FILE PHOTO: A logo of the Egyptian transport technology start-up Swvl is seen on a vehicle in Islamabad, Pakistan, November 11, 2019. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

CAIRO (Reuters) -Egyptian transport start-up Swvl said on Wednesday it was combining with U.S. special purpose acquisition company Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital in a merger that would allow the company to list on the Nasdaq stock exchange.

The company, which moved headquarters to Dubai in late 2019, describes itself as the first $1.5 billion unicorn from the Middle East to list on the exchange, where it will have the ticker symbol SWVL.

Swvl, which operates buses along fixed routes and allows customers to reserve and pay for them using an app and operates in 10 countries including Egypt, Kenya, and Pakistan, will have a fully diluted equity value of $1.5 billion upon completion of the transaction, it said.

The transaction will provide $445 million in proceeds to the company which it will use to expand to 20 countries by 2025, it said.