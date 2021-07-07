Australia's Macquarie weighs rival bid for Sydney Airport-Bloomberg

SYDNEY, July 8 (Reuters) - A consortium led by Macquarie Group Ltd is considering an offer for Sydney Airport Holdings, a potential challenge to a A$22.3 billion ($16.7 billion) bid already on the table, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday.

A consortium of infrastructure investors - IFM Investors, QSuper and Global Infrastructure Partners - on Monday offered to buy Australia’s biggest airport at a 42% premium to the stock’s Friday close.

Macquarie has been speaking with potential partners, including local pension funds, about making a joint offer, Bloomberg said, citing unidentified sources.

Talks were at an early stage and Macquarie could also seek to join the IFM consortium, Bloomberg reported.

Macquarie and Sydney Airport Holdings did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

IFM holds stakes in major airports in Melbourne, Brisbane, Perth and Adelaide. QSuper holds a stake in Britain’s Heathrow Airport, while Global Infrastructure is invested in that country’s Gatwick and London City airports.