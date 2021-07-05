FACTBOX-Sydney Airport target of $16.7 bln bid from infrastructure investors

SYDNEY, July 5 (Reuters) - Sydney Airport Holdings Pty Ltd, the operator of Australia’s largest airport, is considering a A$22.26 billion ($16.74 billion) cash takeover offer from infrastructure investors as it grapples with lower passenger demand due to the pandemic.

Below are some of the airport’s key facts and figures, with 2019 data representing the pre-pandemic norm.

Formal name: Sydney Kingsford Smith Airport

Airport code: SYD

First commercial flights: 1924

Privatised: 2002

Location: 8 kilometres (5 miles) from city centre

Global ranking: 49th biggest by passenger traffic in 2019

Australia ranking: Biggest by passenger traffic in 2019

2019 passenger traffic: 44.46 million

2020 passenger traffic: 11.24 million

Traffic split in 2019: 62% domestic, 38% international

May 2019 passenger traffic: 3.51 million

May 2021 passenger traffic: 1.44 million

Traffic split in May 2021: 94% domestic, 6% international

Last equity raising: A$2 billion in August 2020

Liquidity (at April 30): A$500 million cash, A$2.4 billion undrawn bank debt facilities

Credit rating: Committed to maintaining at least BBB/Baa2 ($1 = 1.3298 Australian dollars)