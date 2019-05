May 9 (Reuters) - Antivirus software maker Symantec Corp said on Thursday Chief Executive Officer Greg Clark has stepped down, effective immediately.

Richard Hill, current Symantec director, has been named as the interim chief, while the company searches for a permanent replacement for Clark.

The company also said fourth-quarter revenue fell 1.7 percent to $1.19 billion. (Reporting by Vibhuti Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)