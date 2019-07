July 2 (Reuters) - Chipmaker Broadcom Inc is said to be in advanced talks to buy cybersecurity firm Symantec Corp , a Bloomberg reporter said in a tweet bit.ly/2FL1tG8 on Tuesday.

A Symantec spokesperson said the company does not comment on speculation. Broadcom was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Bharath Manjesh in Bengaluru Editing by Bill Rigby)