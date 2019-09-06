Funds News
September 6, 2019 / 6:59 PM / Updated an hour ago

Symantec receives interest from buyout firms Permira, Advent - WSJ

1 Min Read

Sept 6 (Reuters) - Symantec Corp has received interest from private equity firms Permira and Advent International Corp seeking to buy the cyber security company for more than $16 billion after it agreed to a sale of a big chunk of its business, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday.

Permira and Advent recently approached Symantec proposing a takeover deal valuing Symantec at $26 to $27 a share that would hand them the company's consumer operation while preserving the sale of its enterprise business to Broadcom Inc, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter. (on.wsj.com/2m1v1s1)

Shares of the company were up about 7%. Up to Thursday’s close, Symantec had a market capitalization of $14.51 billion.

Symantec, Permira and Advent did not immediately respond to Reuters’ requests for comment. (Reporting by Arjun Panchadar in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
