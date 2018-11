(Corrects revenue in last paragraph to $1.24 billion from $978 million)

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Symantec Corp reported a smaller loss in the second quarter on Thursday, helped by strong demand for its antivirus software.

The company’s loss narrowed to $8 million, or 1 cent per share, in the quarter ended Sept. 28 from $12 million, or 2 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell to $1.18 billion from $1.24 billion. (Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)