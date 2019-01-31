Symantec beats revenue estimates, CFO steps down

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Antivirus software maker Symantec Corp beat Wall Street estimates for revenue in the December quarter, driven by growth in its consumer business, sending its shares up 6 percent in after-hours trade on Thursday.

Revenue inched up to $1.21 billion in the three months ended Dec. 28, above analysts’ average estimate of $1.18 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

The company also announced that its Chief Financial Officer Nicholas Noviello would step down in the coming months to pursue other opportunities. (Reporting by Vibhuti Sharma in Bengaluru)