May 10 (Reuters) - Symantec Corp reported a smaller loss on Thursday as the cyber security company benefited from strong demand for its products from enterprise customers.

Net loss narrowed to $35 million, or 6 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended March 30, from $143 million, or 23 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $1.22 billion from $1.12 billion. (Reporting by Laharee Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)