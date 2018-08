Aug 2 (Reuters) - Antivirus software maker Symantec Corp’s quarterly revenue fell 1.6 percent, hurt by weaker demand from companies.

The company, which is in the midst of an internal accounting probe, reported a loss of $63 million or 10 cents per share in the three months ended June 29, compared with a loss of $133 million or 22 cents per share a year earlier.

Revenue slipped to $1.16 billion from $1.18 billion. (Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)