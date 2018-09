Sept 17 (Reuters) - Symantec Corp said on Monday it appointed three independent directors to the cybersecurity firm’s board, including Peter Feld from activist investor Starboard Value LP.

Starboard had nominated five directors in August to Symantec’s board after taking a 5.8 percent stake in the company, upping pressure for moves to improve performance. (Reporting by Sonam Rai in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)