Symrise first-half margin beats expectations

Aug 8 (Reuters) - German maker of scents and flavours Symrise beat expectations with its first-half core profit margin on Thursday, saying demand remained robust despite a worsening global economic outlook.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) margin in the first half of 2019 rose to 20.8% from 20.1% a year ago, above a consensus of 20.5%.

The producer of fragrances and flavours, such as artificial mint flavor for toothpaste or chewing gum, said half-year sales rose 7.4% to 1.69 billion euros, a touch below a company-provided consensus forecast of 1.70 billion euros ($1.90 billion). (Reporting by Silvia Recchimuzzi in Gdynia Editing by Tomasz Janowski)

