UPDATE 1-Symrise Q1 sales beat expectations on high staples demand

April 28 (Reuters) - German flavour and fragrance maker Symrise reported on Wednesday first-quarter sales above expectations as the pandemic continued to boost demand for ingredients used in hygiene and oral care, cooking-at-home products and pet food.

The company added that demand for fine fragrances used in the perfumes of French luxury groups LVMH and Kering saw a steady recovery after being hit by lockdowns and travel restrictions prompted by the COVID-19 pandemic last year.

Symrise, which supplies consumer goods giants such as P&G , Unilever and Colgate-Palmolive, said it had fully recovered from a cyberattack that had dented sales and margins in the fourth quarter of last year.

Sales in the first quarter rose 10.5% on an organic basis to 949.6 million euros, beating a company-provided consensus of 933.0 million euros ($1.13 billion).

The company, which makes ingredients such as artificial mint flavouring, confirmed it expected sales to rise 5%-7% this year.