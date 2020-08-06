UPDATE 2-Symrise reports margin beat as staples, pet food drive sales

* H1 EBITDA margin beats estimates

* Raises FY EBITDA margin guidance

* Strong demand for pet food, staples ingredients boosts sales (Adds CEO comments, details)

Aug 6 (Reuters) - German flavour and fragrance maker Symrise raised its core profit margin guidance for the year on Thursday after margins beat expectations in the first half due to cost controls and cheaper raw materials in its flavourings division.

The maker of ingredients such as artificial mint flavouring said the coronavirus pandemic had boosted demand for baked goods and cereals as people cooked and baked at home, but dented sales of beverages and sweets associated with dining out.

Even as the global economy faces a coronavirus-led recession, Symrise and rivals Givaudan, Firmenich and IFF have proven resilient to the downturn, benefiting from strong demand for consumer staples.

“It is hard to predict the course of the coronavirus pandemic. However, after our performance in the first half of the year, we are looking ahead to the second half with confidence,” Chief Executive Heinz-Juergen Bertram said in a statement.

The company’s shares were up 3% in midday trade, with analysts praising the group’s strong performance in tough conditions.

Symrise reported strong demand for pet food ingredients driven by rising ownership, and components used in staples, such as food and personal care products.

That offset lower sales of sunscreen ingredients and fine fragrances used in the perfumes of French luxury giants LVMH and Kering caused by travel bans and lockdowns.

First-half sales grew 7.6% to 1.82 billion euros, slightly below a company-provided consensus of 1.83 billion euros ($2.17 billion), while the core profit margin rose to 21.6% from 20.8%, beating a consensus of 21.2%.

The group also raised its 2020 target for the margin for earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) to 21-22% from 20%.

Bertram told reporters the improvement was made possible by the group’s “backward integration”, or pursuit of partnerships and acquisitions of raw material suppliers, rather price increases. ($1 = 0.8424 euros) (Reporting by Silvia Recchimuzzi and Linda Pasquini in Gdansk; Editing by Tomasz Janowski and Jan Harvey)