UPDATE 2-Symrise sales beat expectations on high demand for staple goods

* First-quarter like-for-like sales up 10.5%

* High demand for hygiene, cooking and pet food ingredients

* Recovery in fragrances for luxury perfumes (Updates with details, background.)

April 28 (Reuters) - German flavour and fragrance maker Symrise reported better than expected first-quarter sales on Wednesday as the pandemic continued to boost demand for ingredients used in hygiene and oral care, home cooking and pet food.

The company also said demand for fragrances used in the perfumes made by French luxury groups LVMH and Kering recovered steadily after being hit by COVID-19 lockdowns and travel restrictions last year.

Symrise, which supplies consumer goods giants such as Procter & Gamble, Unilever and Colgate-Palmolive , said it had fully recovered from a cyber attack that hit sales and margins in the fourth quarter last year.

Sales in the first quarter rose 10.5% on a like-for-like basis to 949.6 million euros ($1.15 billion), ahead of a company-provided consensus forecast of 933.0 million euros.

“We expect continued reliable demand and will continue to drive forward our growth initiatives,” Chief Executive Heinz- Juergen Bertram said in a statement.

The company, which makes ingredients such as artificial mint flavouring, confirmed it expected sales to rise 5% to 7% this year but did not comment on a previous forecast for core profit.

In March, it said it expected a margin on earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of 21%.

Swiss rival Givaudan reported similar trends in the quarter earlier in April, saying there was strong demand for products such as soap and snacks in Latin America and Asia Pacific and a recovery for fragrance and beauty ingredients. ($1 = 0.8286 euros) (Reporting by Silvia Recchimuzzi in Gdansk; Editing by Uttaresh.V, Louise Heavens and David Clarke)