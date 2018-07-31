Dialog Semiconductor ends talks to buy Synaptics

July 31 (Reuters) - Dialog Semiconductor Plc said on Tuesday it has terminated discussions with Synaptics Inc about a potential acquisition of the U.S. touch-pad technology company, without citing a reason.

Deal talks collapsed after Synaptics balked at the proposed terms, including the price offered, a source familiar with the matter said.

Uncertainty over whether China would approve the deal, after upending U.S. chip maker Qualcomm’s $44 billion acquisition of Dutch-based peer NXP Semiconductor through a protracted antitrust review, was not a concern, the source added.

Synaptics did not immediately respond to a request for comment. (Reporting by Greg Roumeliotis in New York and Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)