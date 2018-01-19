FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 19, 2018 / 7:22 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Synchrony Financial reports results for the quarter ended December 31 - summary

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 19 (Reuters) - * Synchrony Financial posted quarterly adjusted earnings of 70 cents per share. The mean expectation of 20 analysts for the quarter ended December 31 was for earnings of 63 cents per share. * Revenue rose 7.94 percent to $3.92 billion from a year ago; analysts expected $3.96 billion. * Synchrony Financial’s Reported EPS for the quarter was 49 cents. * The mean earnings estimate of analysts had risen by about 9.4 percent in the last three months. * In the last 30 days twelve analysts have negatively revised estimates and one analyst has revised estimates upward. * Synchrony Financial shares have fallen by 3.4 percent this quarter and lost 3.4 percent so far this year. * The Stamford, Connecticut-based company reported quarterly net income of $385 million, a decrease of $191 million. * Synchrony Financial is a member of the S&P 500. This summary was generated 12:41 p.m. GMT.

