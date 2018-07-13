FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Company News
July 13, 2018 / 9:27 PM / Updated an hour ago

Syncrude Canada to cut Aug crude deliveries by 35 pct after outage -sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CALGARY, July 13 (Reuters) - Syncrude Canada on Friday told buyers it would cut crude deliveries in August by about 35 percent after an outage last month at its oil sands site in northern Alberta, two market sources familiar with the matter said.

Suncor Energy Inc, the biggest stakeholder in the northern Alberta project, said earlier this week the site will resume some operations in July and reach full production in September.

A Suncor spokeswoman did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The cut in deliveries was first reported by Bloomberg. (Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar and Rod Nickel in Calgary, Alberta; editing by Grant McCool)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.