UPDATE 1-Power outage affects Syncrude oil sands output

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, June 21 (Reuters) - A power disruption at Syncrude’s Mildred Lake, Alberta, crude oil upgrading site has affected operations, the company said on Thursday.

The disruption occurred on Wednesday evening, Syncrude spokesman Will Gibson said. He would not comment on the extent that production was affected and said he could not estimate when the problem would be resolved.

There were no safety incidents or injuries, Gibson said.

The site can produce up to 360,000 barrels per day.

Syncrude is a joint venture of Imperial Oil Ltd, Nexen Oil Sands Partnership, Sinopec Oil Sands Partnership and Suncor Energy Inc. (Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba Editing by Leslie Adler)