March 6, 2020 / 2:31 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Canada's Syncrude oil sands facility declares force majeure after fire - sources

NEW YORK, March 6 (Reuters) - Canada’s Syncrude oil sands facility has declared force majeure after a fire at the plant, sources familiar with the matter said.

The company told customers it will reduce production by about 20%, the sources said.

“We’re working with the operator, Syncrude, to better understand the situation,” Suncor spokeswoman Sneh Seetal said in a statement. Syncrude did not immediately respond to a request for comment. (Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar in New York Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

