2 months ago
Syngenta must pay $217.7 mln to Kansas farmers in GMO corn case -jury
June 23, 2017 / 3:51 PM / 2 months ago

Syngenta must pay $217.7 mln to Kansas farmers in GMO corn case -jury

1 Min Read

June 23 (Reuters) - A federal jury on Friday ordered Syngenta AG to pay $217.7 million to more than 7,000 Kansas farmers over its decision to commercialize a genetically modified strain of corn before China approved importing it.

The verdict by a federal jury in Kansas City, Kansas was announced by the farmers' lawyers. It came in a lawsuit blaming the Swiss company for causing catastrophic damage to farmers after Chinese officials began refusing U.S. corn shipments in 2013. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in Boston; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

