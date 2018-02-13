FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 13, 2018 / 12:44 AM / in 16 hours

Syngenta Seeds settles Hawaii pesticide-exposure action by EPA

Barbara Grzincic

1 Min Read

Syngenta Seeds has reached a $550,000 settlement with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency over allegations that workers at Syngenta’s former research farm on Kauai, Hawaii were twice sent into fields that had recently been treated with dangerous pesticides, the EPA announced on Monday.

Dean Haguchi, an EPA spokesman in Honolulu, said in an email Monday that the settlement is the largest the agency has reached, nationwide, under the Worker Protection Standard of the Federal Insecticide, Fungicide, and Rodenticide Act (FIFRA). It includes a $150,000 civil penalty and a promise to spend at least $400,000 on training for small growers in EPA Region 9, which includes Hawaii, Guam and the Northern Mariana Islands.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2ElKBHw

