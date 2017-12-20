FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Venezuela
Net Neutrality
The Trump Effect
North Korea
Moments of Innovation
Media
Energy & Environment
Cyber Risk
Investigates
Breakingviews
Future of Money
#Consumer Goods and Retail
December 20, 2017 / 12:35 AM / Updated an hour ago

New Zealand's Synlait Milk to supply Foodstuffs South Island

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 20 (Reuters) - Synlait Milk said on Wednesday it had partnered with wholesaler and retailer Foodstuffs South Island Ltd to exclusively supply its private-label fresh milk and cream from early 2019, as the company looks to expands its current portfolio of products.

The dairy producer said it intended to invest about NZ$125 million ($87 million) in a liquid dairy packaging facility to supply Foodstuffs South Island.

Shares in Synlait were trading 4.6 percent higher at NZ$6.99 at 0027 GMT.

$1 = 1.4345 New Zealand dollars Reporting by Aaron Saldanha in Bengaluru; Editing by Stephen Coates

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.