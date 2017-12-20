New Zealand's Synlait Milk to supply Foodstuffs South Island

Dec 20 (Reuters) - Synlait Milk said on Wednesday it had partnered with wholesaler and retailer Foodstuffs South Island Ltd to exclusively supply its private-label fresh milk and cream from early 2019, as the company looks to expands its current portfolio of products.

The dairy producer said it intended to invest about NZ$125 million ($87 million) in a liquid dairy packaging facility to supply Foodstuffs South Island.

Shares in Synlait were trading 4.6 percent higher at NZ$6.99 at 0027 GMT.