New Zealand's Synlait Milk extends a2 Milk Co supply deal

July 3 (Reuters) - Synlait Milk Ltd said on Tuesday that it extended its supply deal with a2 Milk Company by two years.

The deal for a2 Platinum infant formula and other nutritional products is now scheduled to end on July 31, 2023 and features a higher volume of infant formula products over which Synlait already has exclusive supply rights, as well as an increased committed production capacity from Synlait.

Synlait provides a2 Milk with products for its largest markets based in Australia, New Zealand and China. (Reporting by Aaron Saldanha in Bengaluru)