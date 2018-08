Aug 3 (Reuters) - New Zealand’s a2 Milk Co said on Friday it would acquire an 8.2 percent stake in Synlait Milk Ltd for about NZ$161.8 million ($108.9 million).

The milk producer said it would acquire the stake from Japan’s Mitsui & Co. ($1 = 1.4857 New Zealand dollars) (Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Editing by Stephen Coates)