June 20 (Reuters) - New Zealand’s Synlait Milk on Wednesday said its milk powder plant at a site in southeast Auckland would be commissioned for the 2019-20 season.

Synlait said the initial capital investment is expected to be about NZ$250 million ($172.40 million). ($1 = 1.4501 New Zealand dollars) (Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; editing by G Crosse)