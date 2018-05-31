NZ's Synlait Milk raises 2017-18 forecast base milk price

June 1 (Reuters) - New Zealand’s Synlait Milk on Friday raised its base forecast milk price to NZ$6.65 per kilogram of milk solids (kgMS) from NZ$6.50 per kgMS for the 2017-18 season.

Combined with a forecast average premium payment of NZ$0.13 per kgMS, the total milk price forecast for 2017-18 was NZ$6.78 per kgMS, the company said in a statement.

The company also announced an opening base milk price forecast for the upcoming 2018-19 season of NZ$7.00 per kgMS. (Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru)