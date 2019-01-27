NZ's Synlait cuts milk price forecast, citing higher supply

Jan 28 (Reuters) - New Zealand’s Synlait Milk Ltd said on Monday it would revise down its milk price forecast for the 2018/2019 season to NZ$6.25 ($4.27) kilogramme of milk solids (kgMS) due to decreasing dairy commodity prices.

“This (revision) is in part due to global demand reacting to very strong production from New Zealand carrying into summer, alongside expectations of better production growth out of the Northern Hemisphere,” said Synlait CEO Leon Clement in a statement.

Synlait’s previous forecast price of NZ$6.75 kgMS was announced in September 2018.