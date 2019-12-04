NZ's Synlait gets infant milk formula registration from China for Auckland factory

Dec 5 (Reuters) - New Zealand’s Synlait Milk on Thursday said it received infant formula registration from the Chinese customs agency for its Auckland-based blending and canning facility, paving the way for the brand registration process.
The company also received registration from the General Administration of Customs of the Peoples’ Republic of China (GACC) for its advanced dairy liquid processing facility at its Dunsandel facility.
