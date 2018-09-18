FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 18, 2018 / 8:48 PM / Updated an hour ago

New Zealand's Synlait Milk posts 89 percent jump in full year profit

1 Min Read

Sept 19 (Reuters) - New Zealand’s Synlait Milk on Wednesday posted a 89 percent jump in full-year net profit, and said it planned to buy selected Talbot Forest Cheese assets.

Synlait’s net profit after tax for the year ending 31 July was NZ$74.6 million ($49.13 million), against NZ$39.5 million a year earlier.

The dairy company said top line revenue came in at NZ$879 million, compared with NZ$759 million a year ago.

$1 = 1.5184 New Zealand dollars Reporting by Chandini Monnappa in Bengaluru; editing by John Stonestreet

