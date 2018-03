March 21 (Reuters) - New Zealand’s Synlait Milk Ltd on Wednesday reported a record first-half net profit, helped by booming Chinese demand for infant formula from its branding partner, a2 Milk Company Ltd.

Synlait’s net profit after tax for the six months to Jan. 31 was NZ$40.7 million ($29.22 million), compared with NZ$10.6 million a year ago. ($1 = 1.3646 New Zealand dollars) (Reporting by Christina Martin in Bengaluru Editing by Jane Wardell and Alison Williams)