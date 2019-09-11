UPDATE 1-NZ's Synlait Milk posts record FY results on strong infant formula sales

(Adds details on results)

Sept 12 (Reuters) - New Zealand’s Synlait Milk on Thursday posted record annual profit and revenue driven by higher infant formula sales during the year.

The company expects profits to continue to grow in fiscal 2020, with the rate of profitability increasing at least as much as it did in 2019.

Synlait said consumer packaged infant formula volumes were up 21% to 42,907 tonnes for the year, in the middle of the firm’s guidance range.

Last month, Synlait’s branding partner a2 Milk Company Ltd reported a surge in full-year profit, helped by a higher demand for its infant formula and dairy products in China.

A2 Milk is the company’s second largest shareholder, with a stake of 17.4%, according to Refinitiv Eikon data.

Net profit for the 12 months to July 31 came in at NZ$82.2 million ($52.7 million), up from NZ$74.6 million a year ago.

Full-year revenue from continuing operations rose 17% to NZ$1.02 billion, making it the first time the company has exceeded the billion mark. ($1 = 1.5591 New Zealand dollars)