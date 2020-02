Feb 13 (Reuters) - Synlait Milk Ltd said on Thursday it expects lower half-year profit due to registration delays in China for infant formula.

The company expects net profit after tax of NZ$26.5 million to NZ$28.5 million ($17.12 million - $18.41 million) in the six months ended Jan. 31, down from NZ$37.3 million it reported a year earlier. ($1 = 1.5480 New Zealand dollars) (Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)