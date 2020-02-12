UPDATE 1-New Zealand's Synlait sees profit hit on China registration delays, coronavirus

(Adds background on registration delays, details)

Feb 13 (Reuters) - Synlait Milk Ltd forecast a drop in full-year profit on Thursday due to registration delays of infant formula brands in China and potential risks to earnings from the coronavirus outbreak.

The dairy firm, part-owned by a2 Milk Co, said sales of infant base powder in China would be lower as brands there are still waiting to get registration following a wave of consolidation.

Net profit after tax for the year is expected to range between NZ$70 million and NZ$85 million ($45.23 million and $54.92 million). It reported a profit of NZ$82.2 million a year earlier.

The company, which had previously pointed to a rise in 2020 profit, said the “rate of growth will not be achieved” based on its current assessment.

Synlait said the coronavirus was largely responsible for the lower-end of its forecast range. However, it has not faced any short-term financial impact.

For the half-year, after-tax profit is seen between NZ$26.5 million to NZ$28.5 million, down from NZ$37.3 million it reported a year earlier. ($1 = 1.5477 New Zealand dollars) (Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)