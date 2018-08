Aug 22 (Reuters) - Synopsys Inc reported a 12 percent rise in quarterly revenue on Wednesday, driven by higher demand for its chip design software from semiconductor clients.

Net income fell to $79.4 million, or 52 cents per share, in the third quarter ended July 31, from $116.8 million, or 75 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue rose to $779.7 million from $695.4 million. (Reporting by Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)