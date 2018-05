May 23 (Reuters) - Synopsys Inc reported a 14.2 percent rise in quarterly revenue on Wednesday, driven by by higher demand from semiconductor clients for its chip design software.

Net income rose to $102.5 million, or 67 cents per share, in the second quarter ended April 30, from $53.3 million, or 34 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue rose to $776.8 million from $680.1 million. (Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)