June 8 (Reuters) - Chemicals maker Synthomer plc said it was included in an European Commission investigation into practices related to buying styrene monomer, a chemical used in making plastics, by companies operating in the European Economic Area.

Synthomer said on Friday the Commission visited Synthomer’s London office this week as part of the investigation, adding that it would cooperate with the Commission. (Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru Editing by Georgina Prodhan)