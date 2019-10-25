Basic Materials
Synthomer says profit headed lower in tough market

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Polymer maker Synthomer Plc said on Friday its annual underlying pretax profit would come in below market expectations if weakness in macroeconomic conditions continues through the fourth-quarter.

The company, which added that it expects a slower business environment to continue into next year, said underlying pretax profit could be about 10% below both last year as well as its current estimate of the consensus of market expectations, which it put at 135.3 million pounds ($173.82 million). ($1 = 0.7784 pounds) (Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru; editing by Patrick Graham)

