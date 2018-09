Sept 26 (Reuters) - Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc said on Wednesday it would buy privately held biotech company Syntimmune for a total value of up to $1.2 billion, giving it access to a rare blood disorder drug.

Alexion said it would make an upfront payment of $400 million and additional milestone-dependent payments of up to $800 million. (Reporting by Saumya Sibi Joseph in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)