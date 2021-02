FILE PHOTO: European Union flags flutter outside the European Commission headquarters, where Brexit talks are taking place, in Brussels, Belgium, December 24, 2020. REUTERS/Yves Herman

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union will host the fifth international donor conference for Syria on March 29-30, the European Commission said on Monday, taking place online due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The United Nations is seeking humanitarian funding for the next few years to help the more than 11 million Syrians in need of emergency assistance after nearly a decade of war.