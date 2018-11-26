Global chemical weapons agency to investigate alleged Aleppo attack

THE HAGUE, Nov 26 (Reuters) - The global chemical weapons agency will investigate an alleged gas attack in Syria’s Aleppo that reportedly wounded 100 people on Saturday, a source said on Monday.

The agency will first consider whether the allegations are credible, weigh security issues and then deploy a fact-finding team to the site if possible, a source said.

A health official in Aleppo said victims suffered breathing difficulties, eye inflammation and other symptoms suggesting the use of chlorine gas. (Reporting by Anthony Deutsch; Editing by Janet Lawrence)