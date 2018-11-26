Basic Materials
November 26, 2018 / 2:41 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Global chemical weapons agency to investigate alleged Aleppo attack

1 Min Read

THE HAGUE, Nov 26 (Reuters) - The global chemical weapons agency will investigate an alleged gas attack in Syria’s Aleppo that reportedly wounded 100 people on Saturday, a source said on Monday.

The agency will first consider whether the allegations are credible, weigh security issues and then deploy a fact-finding team to the site if possible, a source said.

A health official in Aleppo said victims suffered breathing difficulties, eye inflammation and other symptoms suggesting the use of chlorine gas. (Reporting by Anthony Deutsch; Editing by Janet Lawrence)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.