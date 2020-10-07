Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Middle East & Africa

After blast in northwest Syria town, U.S. says rise in attacks troubling

By Reuters Staff

FILE PHOTO: U.S. State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus is seen during a press conference at the State Department in Washington, U.S., June 24, 2020. Mangel Ngan/Pool via REUTERS

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States on Wednesday said it was troubled by a recent rise in attacks in Syria, a day after a blast in the northwest town of al-Bab killed at least 11 people.

“The United States strongly condemns the terrorist attack near a crowded traffic circle in al-Bab yesterday,” U.S. State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus said in a statement, adding that other reports indicated more than 20 people were killed. “We are deeply troubled by the rise in such terrorist attacks in recent months.”

Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Alex Richardson

