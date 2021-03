FILE PHOTO: Syria's President Bashar al-Assad addresses the new members of parliament in Damascus, Syria in this handout released by SANA on August 12, 2020. SANA/Handout via REUTERS

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Syrian President Bashar al-Assad called on Tuesday for traders profiting from the collapse of the Syrian pound to be punished.

“It should be dealt with as a battle. If the citizen does not stand by state institutions in this war, the institutions will lose,” he told the cabinet, in a video shared by his office.