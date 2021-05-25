Syria presidential election won't be fair, say Western countries

LONDON (Reuters) - Wednesday’s presidential election in Syria will not be free or fair, the foreign ministers of France, Germany, Italy, Britain and the United States said in a statement on Tuesday, criticising leader Bashar al-Assad.

“We ... wish to make clear that Syria’s May 26 presidential election will neither be free nor fair,” the statement said. “We support the voices of all Syrians, including civil society organisations and the Syrian opposition, who have condemned the electoral process as illegitimate.”