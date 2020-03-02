EU executive says Turkey letting migrants through "cannot be" answer to Syria war

BRUSSELS, March 2 (Reuters) - The European Union’s chief executive, Ursula von der Leyen, expressed sympathy with Turkey over the conflict in Syria on Monday but said Ankara deciding to let refugees and migrants through to Europe “cannot be” the answer.

“I acknowledge that Turkey is in a difficult situation with regards to the refugees and the migrants. But what we see now cannot be an answer or solution,” she told a news conference. (Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska, Robin Emmott Editing by John Chalmers)