Kremlin says Turkey is not upholding its agreements on Syria

MOSCOW, Feb 12 (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Wednesday that Turkey was not upholding agreements it made with Moscow to “neutralise” militants in the Syrian province of Idlib and that militant attacks on Syrian and Russian forces were continuing in the region.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Moscow remained committed to the agreements it struck with Ankara, but that Russia considered the attacks in Idlib to be unacceptable and in contravention of Moscow’s deal with Ankara. (Reporting by Tom Balmforth and Andrey Kuzmin; Editing by Catherine Evans)